Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Jokes About His New Alleged Child

Elon Musk's daughter's poking fun at her strained relationship with her dad ... releasing a clip about claims that she has a new half sibling -- and, sharing how she found out the news.

Vivian Jenna Wilson -- Elon's 21-year-old daughter with his first ex-wife, Justine Wilson -- posted to TikTok this weekend about the alleged child Ashley St. Clair swears is the tech mogul's.

Watch the clip ... Vivian mouths along to audio from the TV show "Phineas and Ferb" -- basically saying that it's strange she's now learned about two new siblings from Reddit instead of her own family.

Of course, Elon and Vivian aren't on speaking terms ... remember, during the summer, Vivian -- who is transgender -- went scorched earth on Musk who claimed she transitioned because of the "woke mind virus."

Vivian claimed Elon was never much of her father to her ... and, despite his retelling of times they spent together when Vivian was a kid, she says they never had much of a relationship.

In fact, just last month Vivian claimed in an interview that Elon berated her for being queer and never really supported her at all.

ICYMI ... St. Clair -- a Fox News personality -- took to social media to claim she was having Elon's latest child, his 13th.

While many on X have -- including controversial political personality Milo Yiannopoulos -- have questioned the validity of her claims, Elon bailed on his social media presence ... claiming he's getting offline to work on a new coding project.