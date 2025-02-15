Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sheryl Crow Gets Rid Of Her Tesla Over Elon Musk Distaste

Sheryl Crow All I Wanna Do ... Is Dump This Tesla

Getty / Instagram @sherylcrow Composite

The first cut may be the deepest ... but the last straw has Sheryl Crow pawning off her Elon Musk-co-founded Tesla.

The singer posted a vid to Instagram of her waving Sayonara to her Tesla -- saying, "My parents always said... you are who you hang with."

Crow continued, "There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla."

It's a stark juxtaposition from just 5 years ago, when Crow retweeted Elon when he offered her a fix for a problem she had posted to the social network about her Tesla screen going black.

Sheryl's not the only musician in favor of dumping the Donald Trumpian ... Kacey Musgraves responded with a message of support, as did singer Margo Price, supported by commenting, "Love to see it."

Crow’s message also stated “Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

It's clear purchasing a Tesla is her least favorite mistake ... and she's letting Elon know he can go get CyberF***ed!

