Elon Musk's Daughter Says She's Leaving U.S. After Trump's Presidential Win

Elon Musk's estranged daughter says she's bailing on the U.S.A. ... 'cause even though Donald Trump's presidency will only last 4 years, the people who voted for him are here to stay.

Vivian Jenna Wilson -- the 20-year-old transgender daughter who the controversial billionaire once said was "killed by the woke mind virus" -- claims she's moving out of the country after Trump's second presidential victory.

Wilson took to Threads to explain her choice ... telling her followers she's given the decision a ton of thought -- and, ultimately, she doesn't see a future for herself in the United States.

VJW says even if promised anti-trans legislation magically doesn't happen, Vivian says she still can't stay here ... 'cause everyone who voted for DJT is still in the country.

Worth noting ... Vivian also casts doubt on whether Trump's presidency will really be temporary -- saying "even if he's only in office for 4 years," the maximum amount of time he's allowed to serve according to the 22nd Amendment.

Vivian's dad threw his full support behind Trump in recent months ... appearing alongside him at multiple campaign events and donating more than $100 million to a political action committee supporting Trump, according to some reports.

Elon and Vivian are no longer on speaking terms ... with Vivian accusing her dad of not supporting her transition. She changed her name to distance herself from the Tesla billionaire. Musk said in a video on X this year ... “I lost my son, essentially.”