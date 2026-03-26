Elon Musk, Kevin Sorbo Slam Spain for Young Woman's Voluntary Euthanasia

Kevin Sorbo is calling out the Spanish government for the voluntary euthanasia of Noelia Castillo Ramos -- a fate he suggests would've been more appropriate for her alleged rapists -- and other celebs are also weighing in.

The actor posted a fiery condemnation on X today, saying the European country has blood on its hands, writing ... "Spain decided to give the death penalty to the victim, not the men who gang rped her. Our world is broken."

The post immediately went viral and even got the attention of Elon Musk, who agreed with Kevin, commenting, "So f***ed up." Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate's brother, also had thoughts.

Noelia's tragic decision to opt for medically assisted suicide came after a failed previous attempt to end her life. The 25-year-old woman from Barcelona jumped from the fifth-floor of a building after an alleged sexual assault ... she was a paraplegic with chronic pain afterward.

While neither of Noelia's parents agreed with the euthanasia decision, Noelia's mother reportedly supported her daughter, while her father furiously challenged a Barcelona court to stop it. The European Court of Human Rights ultimately allowed Noelia's request, and she died today.

According to a public statement, Christian Lawyers -- the group representing Noelia's dad -- wrote ... "We deeply regret her death and denounce that this case highlights the serious flaws in the euthanasia law, which does not protect the most vulnerable people. We urge politicians to use her story to drive urgent changes and prevent something like this from happening again."