Noelia Castillo Ramos Dies by Voluntary Euthanasia Procedure

Barcelona woman Noelia Castillo Ramos died Thursday, after voluntarily undergoing a euthanasia procedure.

According to a public statement, Christian Lawyers -- the group representing Noelia's dad -- wrote ... "We deeply regret her death and denounce that this case highlights the serious flaws in the euthanasia law, which does not protect the most vulnerable people. We urge politicians to use her story to drive urgent changes and prevent something like this from happening again."

Noelia's father reportedly tried to halt the medically-assisted suicide at the last minute, but a judge rejected his request, according to Antena 3 Noticias.

Noelia's tragic decision to opt for euthanasia came after a past suicide attempt left her paralyzed and in chronic pain. She had reportedly jumped from a fifth-floor building after an alleged sexual assault. The exact method of euthanasia has not been disclosed.

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Noelia's father had been in court for years, trying to fight her decision ... but the European Court of Human Rights ultimately ruled in his daughter's favor.

While he wasn't supportive, Noelia's mother has supported her choice ... even though she disagrees. Noelia's case has caused the Spanish Congress to revisit the debate over euthanasia law, Antena 3 Noticias reports.

Noelia was 25.

RIP