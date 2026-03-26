'Summer Breeze' Singer Dash Crofts Dead at 85

Dash Crofts, best known for creating the hit song, "Summer Breeze," as a member of Seals & Croft" has died ... TMZ has learned.

A family member tells TMZ ... Crofts died Wednesday from complications of a heart surgery. No plans for a memorial have been set at this time.

His death was first announced by producer Louie Shelton early Thursday morning. Shelton produced Seals & Crofts’ biggest projects, including 1971’s “Year of Sunday,” 1972’s “Summer Breeze,” 1973’s “Diamond Girl,” and 1976’s “Get Closer," per All Music.

Dash -- real name Darrell Crofts -- was half of Seals & Crofts along with Jim Seals, who died in 2022.

Dash and Jim met as teens in Texas and got their start touring with The Champs in 1958, not long after they scored their smash hit "Tequila." They formed their own band in the 1960s and exploded on the charts, landing five gold albums between 1972 and 1976.

But, they weren't totally free of controversy -- the pair turned heads in 1974 by recording an anti-abortion song, “Unborn Child,” in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The duo parted ways in 1980 as dance music became the mainstream.

Dash was 85.