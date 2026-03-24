'Air Bud' Creator Kevin DiCicco Dead at 63

Kevin DiCicco -- the creator of "Air Bud," who had fallen on hard times in recent years -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Kevin's brother Mark tells TMZ ... Kevin passed away Saturday after spending some time in hospice.

We're told Kevin smoked a lot, and he developed advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He died in San Diego, California.

Kevin found Buddy -- the dog actor who would play the eponymous "Air Bud" role -- roaming near his Yosemite cabin in 1989 and brought him home with him to San Diego.

Kevin taught Buddy a series of tricks revolved around sports ... and, he later sent a video of Buddy to "America's Funniest Home Videos." A producer for David Letterman saw the video and booked Kevin and Buddy on the hit late-night talk show.

Buddy appeared in the OG "Air Bud" film in 1997 ... and, Kevin received a creator credit -- however, he told us in 2024 that it didn't translate into a payday for him.

Buddy passed away in 1998.

Kevin ended up homeless ... and he stayed in a San Diego shelter until the 90-day limit lapsed. Last year, he was hospitalized while battling severe pneumonia.

DiCicco was 63.