'Superman' Star Valerie Perrine Dead at 82

Valerie Perrine, famous for her work in multiple "Superman" movies, is dead.

The actress died Monday at her home in Los Angeles ... according to her close friend, filmmaker Stacey Souther.

The cause of death is unclear, but Stacey tells us Valerie had been fighting Parkinson's disease and was bedridden for the past decade.

Valerie starred in 1978's "Superman" and 1980's "Superman II" as Eve Teschmacher ... Lex Luthor's personal assistant and love interest. Gene Hackman played Lex in those flicks.

We're told Valerie spent Sunday watching all her old movies ... and that Gene's death last year took a huge toll on her, as they were both very close friends from their time on the "Superman" movies.

Before her "Superman" fame, Valerie starred in 1974's "Lenny" ... and she got a lot of recognition for her acting. She won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, the BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Among Valerie's other Hollywood credits ... "What Women Want," "Silver Skies" and major TV shows like "Third Watch," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "The Practice," "Nash Bridges," "ER" and "Just Shoot Me!"

Valerie's loved ones started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral ... saying she wanted to be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

She was 82.