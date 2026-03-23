OnlyFans Owner Dead at 43

Leo Radvinsky -- the billionaire owner of the adult content website OnlyFans -- has reportedly died, TMZ has learned.

A company spokesperson told us, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer."

They continued, “His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

While Leo was born in the Ukraine, he grew up in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree in economics.

In 2018, he took over OnlyFans as director and majority shareholder. According to Daily Mail, the website largely accounted for his $4.7 billion estimated net worth.

In addition to his work at OnlyFans, Leo was an angel investor in a number of companies, and also supported several philanthropic projects across the globe.

He was 43.