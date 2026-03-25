Spanish Woman Opts to End Her Life by Euthanasia at 25 Years Old

A Barcelona woman has decided to undergo euthanasia to end her life at just 25 years old. Noelia Castillo Ramos gave her final interview to Antena 3's "Y Ahora Sonsoles" before her procedure -- which is scheduled for Thursday -- explaining why she's opting for medically assisted suicide.

According to Marca, Noelia had tried to die by suicide in the past ... jumping from a fifth-floor building after an alleged sexual assault. The attempt left her paraplegic and in chronic pain, the outlet reports.

Marca writes that, while Noelia's mother doesn't agree, she will remain by her side ... a sentiment her father reportedly doesn't share.

Noelia's dad has put up a lengthy legal battle to stop the euthanasia, but -- according to Y Ahora Sonsoles -- the European Court of Human Rights has allowed her request.

Noelia told journalist Bea Osa that while she's relieved she gets to follow through on her decision, she isn't encouraging anyone else to do what she's doing.