N.Y. Assemblyman Introduces 'Peanut's Law,' Says Investigation Request Ignored

Peanut the Squirrel's story hit hard for one New York State Assemblyman, who's now pushing for a law to stop future animal heartbreaks like the one that befell the social media star -- and he says a request for an investigation is falling on deaf ears.

Jake Blumencranz, repping Assembly District 15 on Long Island, has drafted "Peanut's Law: The Humane Animal Protection Act," which would impose a 72-hour wait before euthanizing any sanctuary animal. He tells TMZ the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Governor Kathy Hochul have been radio silent about an investigation into the matter so far.

Blumencranz, a big-time animal advocate, says all he's heard from authorities is that DEC officials were just following the rules when they seized Peanut from P'nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary. And, that's exactly why he's pushing for change -- because current protocols feel way too extreme and lack compassion for the animals involved.

Blumencranz's proposal includes setting up an emergency appeal process so sanctuary operators can contest decisions about their animals. Plus, it would ensure that any animal sanctuary with a tax ID gets recognized as a legit facility with the right to humane due process.

He explains these changes would let people step in if their animals are seized, giving them a chance to get due process and fight back against any unfair treatment.

Another state politician -- Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the Majority Whip in the New York State Assembly -- tells TMZ that while she’s an ardent animal-rights advocate and sympathizes with Peanut’s plight, she believes euthanizing Peanut was the only option, since the N.Y. State Dept. of Environmental Conservation's investigation revealed the squirrel bit someone.