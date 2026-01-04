President Trump and Elon Musk Attend Dinner Together at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump and Elon Musk have repaired their broken relationship ... the two giants were seen together at a Saturday night dinner in Mar-a-Lago.

🍽 Donald Trump and Elon Musk enjoyed a lavish dinner after Maduro’s abduction



At Mar-a-Lago, judging by the video, they were greeted with applause.



Earlier, the billionaire changed his X avatar to the US flag and said that Venezuela can now get the prosperity it deserves.

Video surfaced on X showing Trump walking through a crowd of people in his Palm Beach, Florida, estate with First Lady Melania and Musk following right behind him. The three are smiling and greeting other people as they all prepare for some chow.

This is a far cry from where Trump and Musk had been last year when they got into a public spat over a large spending bill championed by the commander-in-chief.

You may recall ... Musk blasted the bill, saying it would increase the federal deficit and undermine his efforts to cut government waste while he was the head of the Department of Government Efficiency at the time.

Trump hit back at Musk, claiming he was only angry because the bill cancelled tax credits and mandates for electric vehicles, which would financially impact his company, Tesla.

The two men traded barbs on social media, insulting each other with Musk revealing that Trump was in the "Epstein Files" before the Department of Justice began releasing those documents.