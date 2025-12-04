Robot Dogs Wear Lifelike Musk, Zuckerberg Masks While Pooping Pictures

Play video content Instagram/@artbasel

Billionaires take a lot of crap online -- and apparently at art exhibits, too ... because an artist's new piece depicts them as robot dogs pooping out digital art prints.

The exhibit's the talk of Art Basel Miami Beach ... crafted by the artist Beeple, it's titled "Regular Animals" -- with flesh-colored robo-dogs wandering around a pen wearing super-realistic masks.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Pablo Picasso are just a few of the famous faces worn by the pups that wander around dropping loads of photos, each with a distinct style. The masks were made by Landon Meier.

Check out the clip ... the masks are scary and spot-on -- perfect recreations of the real faces. The Zuck bot even takes a dump, shooting out what looks like a red and black photo.

Beeple told Page Six his work is a commentary on how billionaires have replaced artists in framing social media users' interpretations of the world -- with Zuck and Musk particularly wielding outsized influence given their respective companies. Some of the photos are NFTs ... basically digital collector's items.

While the bots have already been purchased by private collectors ... their leavings can still be bought -- and, they come with fun "excrement" bags which say degenerate art collectors may get "uncontrollable erections" after seeing the work.