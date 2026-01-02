Grok -- the chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI -- has apparently allowed users to create images involving minors in "minimal" clothing ... though it has promised to remedy the issue.

Here's the deal ... this week, some sick users on X decided to ask Grok to take real pictures of kids and put the subjects in sexual situations.

Others on the site allege the chatbot did just that ... and, when confronted about it, Grok replied to one user, "There are isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing, like the example you referenced. xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely."

We've also reviewed posts where Grok shared the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline ... so people can lodge complaints if they're inclined.

CBS News reports they reached out to xAI for comment ... which replied "Legacy Media Lies" when asked.