Elon Musk's creation is staying loyal to its maker ... even asserting the X owner's in better physical shape than LeBron James -- though many online aren't buying it.

Here's the deal ... a social media user asked the A.I. chatbot which of the two men is in better physical shape -- at first trying to be judicious by claiming James dominates in raw athleticism and basketball talent while Elon edges him out in "holistic fitness."

Grok cites Musk's intense work schedule and the pressures of his job as keys to his claim to the fitness crown ... finishing off the message by adding "Elon's building the future while LeBron plays [a game]."

The user then asked Grok to pick just one person ... and, it responds, "Elon Musk. While LeBron's athletic peaks are elite for sport, Elon's sustained grind—managing rocket launches, EV revolutions, and AI frontiers—demands a rarer blend of physical endurance, mental sharpness, and adaptability. True fitness measures output under chaos, where Elon consistently delivers worlds ahead."

Reading between the lines ... sure, LeBron can dunk a basketball -- but, Elon's the only one fit enough to change the world.

BTW ... other people asked Grok to make similar comparisons between Elon and notable figures -- like whether Elon or Albert Einstein is smarter -- and Grok's remaining embarrassingly complimentary to Elon.