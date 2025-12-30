Teen Who Faced Deportation Considers Elon Musk's Thirsting Over Her 'Demeaning'

Hey Elon, Keep 8 Out of 10 Comments to Yourself!!!

Elon Musk's recent X post reacting to an American teenager who was facing deportation from Denmark certainly appeared inappropriate to some people … including the teen herself, who wasn't thrilled to be reduced to a number.

Audrey Morris -- the Los Angeles teen who's since resolved her Denmark deportation issue -- stopped by "TMZ Live" Tuesday to unleash on the 54-year-old tech mogul publicly commenting on her looks.

ICYMI ... Audrey had been facing deportation from Denmark after her temporary permit expired -- the 19-year-old had lived there with her mom since she was 9 -- and after seeing her picture, Elon posted, "8 or above level hotness should get an exemption."

Needless to say ... the creepy compliment rubbed Audrey the wrong way. She told us the comment was demeaning to say the least.

She explained, "As a kid who's studying and trying their best ... it is a little bit demotivating for everything else not to matter, and all the hard work and hours put into friends, family and school just to be summed up as an 8 out of a 10."

Not to mention ... her immigration issue had actually already been resolved months prior, which made Elon's tweet even more baffling.

Audrey said, "I think it was just someone reposting it and somehow it got his attention." She added ... "It was kind of a surprise for everybody that it blew up again and in such a big way."

While Audrey wasn't granted permanent citizenship, she was given a 10-year residency permit.