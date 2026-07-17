Amazon's 'God of War' Series To Recast Lead After Star's Severe Injury

The upcoming "God Of War" series hit a major snag after the show's star got injured on set ... and now he's being left in the dust due to the long recovery time.

TMZ broke the news ... Ryan Hurst -- who plays Kratos in the crazy popular video game adaptation -- tore his bicep while filming a stunt ... and the injury requires surgery.

The recovery window for such brutal damage is just too far out for Amazon Studios ... and Deadline reports Hurst will be recast so production can get underway sooner.

While a bummer for the star best known for his work in "Sons of Anarchy" ... it makes sense -- since TMZ heard he might not be able to resume filming until next year.

Production's been going down in Vancouver. The series also stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor and Mandy Patinkin as Odin.