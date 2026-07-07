Motorist Plows Through Planet Fitness After Suffering Medical Emergency, On Video

A Planet Fitness in California turned into a crash scene when a motorist reportedly plowed through the gym in her car after suffering a medical emergency.

The horrific accident occurred Monday afternoon at the Planet Fitness in Lake Elsinore, and the aftermath was captured by a gym member recording with his cell phone camera.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to ABC7, the woman suffered a health crisis as she pulled into the parking lot ... she lost control of her vehicle, smashed through the gym entrance, and drove about 30 feet inside before stopping. Miraculously, nobody was injured except the driver.

Video filmed by someone inside the gym shows good Samaritans coming to the aid of the driver, who was then taken by paramedics to a local hospital with moderate injuries. It's unclear what her current condition is.