'Young and the Restless' Colleen Zenk Failed Multiple Sobriety Tests Before DUI Arrest

Colleen Zenk failed multiple sobriety tests and tried fleeing the scene before her latest DUI arrest ... at least according to police in Florida.

"The Young and the Restless" star was booked on two DUI charges on May 15 after cops say she drunkenly crashed into a parked car in front of a Tommy Bahama store in Naples.

Police say a witness at the scene told them Zenk initially tried leaving the scene, but she was stopped a few feet down the road. The witness told cops Colleen was stumbling when she exited her vehicle.

Cops say Zenk admitted to drinking 2 cups of wine at Bar Tulia and willingly performed field sobriety exercises ... but they say she tested poorly.

According to the police report, she had difficulty balancing herself just walking over to the sidewalk ... and moved her head while trying to follow a pen, rather than just her eyes.

Additionally, the officer says her eyes made "rapid, repetitive and uncontrollable side to side movements" when the pen was held at a 45-degree angle from her face.

Law enforcement also says she straight-up failed the standard walk and turn exercise and the one-leg stand exercise ... swaying so much they thought she would fall right to the ground.

Cops say she blew a 0.206 BAC and a second 0.192 BAC ... and was taken to the clink, where her mugshot was taken.