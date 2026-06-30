Lil Durk Says Federal Prosecutors Blew Up His Case Weeks Before Trial

Lil Durk says the feds pulled a fast one ... claiming prosecutors completely changed their case against him just weeks before trial ... and now he wants the judge to either break apart the case into separate chunks or throw the whole thing out.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Durk says his lawyers have spent 19 months getting ready to fight the murder-for-hire case tied to the 2022 killing of rapper Quando Rondo's cousin in Los Angeles ... only for prosecutors to call an audible.

Durk's lawyers Drew Findling and Brian Steel say prosecutors have suddenly piled on a bunch of new allegations and charges -- including drug trafficking, robbery, and an old Atlanta shooting -- turning the case into something entirely different.

Durk's team says the government even brought back evidence about a January 2022 Chicago killing they'd previously taken off the table ... after months of telling the court they weren't planning to use it. His lawyers argue that's forced them to start preparing for an entirely new case just weeks before trial.

As a result, Durk wants the judge to split the new charges away from the original murder-for-hire case so the August trial can move forward. If that doesn't happen, he says the delays have dragged on so long that the whole indictment should be thrown out as a violation of his right to a speedy trial.

As TMZ reported, Durk was arrested in Florida in October 2024 after prosecutors accused him of orchestrating a revenge hit on Quando following fellow Chicago rapper King Von's death. Investigators allege the intended target survived, but Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was killed in the shooting.