Lil Durk Hit With New Charge Of Stalking Resulting In Death

Lil Durk is still in for the legal fight of his life ... prosecutors introduced a new charge against the Chicago rap star, alleging his stalking tactics led to the victim's death!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the new legal docs filed against Durk on May 1 ... prosecutors have now charged him with one count of stalking resulting in death.

Prosecutors maintain Durk's rap career is not on trial, but claimed he still poses a flight risk for his alleged role in the execution of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, in August 2022.

Durk's been locked up since October of last year ... and the case has only gotten more complicated with the ever-changing paperwork.