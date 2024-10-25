Rapper Lil Durk Arrested in Florida for Murder-For-Hire

Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida for murder-for-hire.

TMZ broke the story ... several members of the Chicago-based OTF crew -- to which Durk has ties -- were charged Thursday with the slaying of rapper Quando Rondo's cousin.

Durk was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Broward County Jail on Thursday night. Authorities have yet to release details on his arrest.

However, Durk's lawyers, Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta, confirmed the hip hop star was busted by the Marshals, adding that he will have his first appearance Friday in federal court in Miami, FL.

As we reported Thursday ... the feds busted 5 OTF members in connection to the August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Quando Rondo's cousin. All have been charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

The feds say the crime was committed in retaliation for rapper King Von's death in Atlanta 4 years ago.

You may recall ... in November 2020, King Von was fatally shot by Quando associate Lul Timm during an altercation. Timm was initially charged with the murder, but the case was later dismissed.