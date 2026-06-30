Man Named 'Santa Claus' Arrested For Allegedly Trying to Meet Up with Teenager For Sex

Santa Claus won't be able to make his round for Christmas in July this year ... because he's been arrested on a couple very serious charges.

Here's the deal ... a 75-year-old man who legally changed his name to "Santa Claus" was arrested last week as part of a child sex sting operation.

According to Kenner Police Department, Santa jingled all the way behind bars on two charges ... computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $20K for each charge.

KPD alleges Santa initiated contact with an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old. Investigators claim he discussed engaging in sexual acts with the fictious teen during the course of conversation.

The Kenner Police press release states, "His physical appearance indicates he does take on the persona of the Santa Clause which is alarming considering he was attempting to have sex with a boy."

A photo of Santa shows him with thick white hair and a bushy beard. He's also wearing red in the image.