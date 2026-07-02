9 Buddhist Monks Killed When 11-Year-Old Allegedly Runs Them Over With Truck

An 11-year-old boy in Thailand allegedly drove through a crowd of monks with a pickup truck and killed 9 people ... according to a new report.

The BBC -- citing local police in Thailand -- says the deadly incident went down on a road in Thailand's Mukdahan province.

Video of the alleged incident has leaked online ... showing a car smashing through a crowd -- flipping several individuals in robes high into the air.

According to cops, 5 monks died at the scene ... while 4 others passed away in the hospital.

An 11-year-old boy crashed a pickup truck into a group of Buddhist monks on a pilgrimage walk in Thailand, killing five people at the scene. Three more later died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/0IXVp32W9h @Breaking911

Police Major General Pairoj Thaiphutsa told the BBC the suspect in the case is a child with special needs ... and authorities are still trying to determine what action to take moving forward. The suspect is being cared for by officials -- including his doctor and his guardians.

Cops say the child's guardians were not home when the car was taken, but reported it missing when they arrived. The child does not go to school because -- as the BBC puts it -- he is "unwell."