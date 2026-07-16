'God Of War' Star Ryan Hurst Injured on Set, Production Halted

The upcoming "God Of War" series hit a major snag after the show's star got injured on set ... and now production is paused.

Sources tell TMZ ... Ryan Hurst -- who plays Kratos in the video game adaptation -- tore his bicep while filming a stunt ... and the injury requires surgery.

According to sources, production was hoping to have him back on set for mid-August, but the recovery process is too long to meet that timeline.

We're told things may now be getting pushed as long as 2027.

So far, no details on the stunt that put Ryan out of commission.

Production's been going down in Vancouver. The series also stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor and Mandy Patinkin as Odin.