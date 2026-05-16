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'Survivor Greece' Shuts Down Filming After Contestant Nearly Loses Leg

'Suvivor Greece' Contestant Injury Completely Stops Filming ... Lost Part of Leg in Accident

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Youtube / Survivor Greece

"Suvivor Greece" -- the European country's version of the hit competition show -- has been put on an indefinite pause after a contestant was apparently hit by a tourist boat during filming.

According to the Toronto Sun ... authorities say 21-year-old Stavros Floros was spearfishing for the show off the coast of Saona Island in the Dominican Republic when he was struck by the propellers of a tourist boat.

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The Sun reports the accident resulted in a significant injury to Floros' right ankle -- and a partial amputation of the left leg.

AcunMedya -- the show's production company -- confirmed the injury to the Canada-based outlet ... adding it plans on "investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.”

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Youtube / Survivor Greece

A statement -- written in Greek -- was posted to the show's official Facebook account ... and notes that, while Floros is now out of immediate danger, an air transfer to a U.S. center is still being considered.

The broadcaster -- SKAI Television -- which carries "Survivor Greece" reportedly won't air the show until further notice.

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