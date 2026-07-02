Jennifer Aniston Shares New Snaps of Boyfriend Jim Curtis In Summer Photo Dump

It's the summer of love for Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis ... and she just shared a look at all the fun their getting into ... as they celebrate one year together.

The "Friends" star posted a photo dump on Instagram Wednesday ... with a bunch of new snaps of her and her boyfriend enjoying their summer.

The first snap features Jen and Curtis smiling together in a selfie snapped in a vehicle ... and other pics show them with some of their famous friends ... like Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup and others.

In the post, it's clear they're creating memories with their pals ... taking in views and playing with some pups, including Jen's dog, Clyde.

As we told you, the actress and her hypnotherapist beau have been together since at least July 2025 ... marking her first public relationship since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux.

Play video content Video: Jim Curtis Says He Met Jennifer Aniston Through A Friend NBC

Jen and Jim have been pretty open about how much they enjoy each other ... Jen posted a photo with her arms around his neck this spring ... and before that, Jim appeared on "Today" and revealed how they met and explained they took things slow before hopping into a relationship.