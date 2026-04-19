Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Ex Justin Theroux's Baby News

Jennifer Aniston is showing subtle support for ex-husband Justin Theroux following the birth of his first child.

After Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram Saturday, Aniston was among those who "liked" the post.

Theroux shared a photo holding the newborn, writing ... "He's here 🕊️ We are so in love," alongside Bloom. The announcement drew congratulations from several celebrities, including Aniston.

The former couple, who were married from 2015 to 2018, have remained on amicable terms since their split. Theroux has previously indicated he still keeps in touch with Aniston, though he tends to keep details of their relationship private.

Since their divorce, both have moved on. Theroux began dating Bloom in 2023, and the pair married in 2025. Aniston has also been linked to Jim Curtis in recent years.