Justin Theroux Welcomes Baby Boy with Wife Nicole Bloom

Justin Theroux is a father!

He and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom announced on Instagram Saturday they welcomed their first child together -- a baby boy! They did not reveal his name.

The pair announced the exciting news with a black-and-white photo of Justin holding his little one to his chest. His baby boy appeared to be sleeping and was cozied up in a onesie and blanket.

The pair originally revealed their pregnancy news at the "Fallout" Season 2 premiere, where Nicole cradled her baby bump in an elegant strapless brown gown.

The "Mulholland Drive" actor and Nicole sparked romance rumors in early 2023 ... and walked down the aisle just over a year ago in March 2025.

As you know, he was previously married to Jennifer Aniston. They began dating in 2011 and got engaged in August 2012. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in August 2015. However, the two split in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.