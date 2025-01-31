Justin Theroux on Vacation With His Fiancée & His Dog in Tulum, Mexico

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Theroux and fiancée Nicole Bydon Bloom are heating up the beaches of Tulum, Mexico ... but it’s their dog that’s stealing the show!

Check it out … Justin and Nicole escaped the cold this week and went to the current celeb vacay hot spot of Tulum, Mexico, and as we know, Justin doesn’t go anywhere without his pal Kuma -- including to the Caribbean!

Photos and video show Justin and Kuma splashing around in the water, and while Justin is thankfully shirtless, Kuma is rocking an adorable shark suit. Surely this will ward off any danger in the water!

At one point Kuma and Justin can be seen barreling through the waves on a kayak, both having the time of their lives.

It appeared Nicole stayed closer to shore in her stunning black bikini, but she of course gave Kuma love too, bathing the dog in pets. The couple was also seen sharing some fries and Diet Cokes while getting their relaxation on.

The happy family truly doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.