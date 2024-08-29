Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Justin Theroux Engaged to Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux I'm Engaged!!!

Nicole Brydon Bloom Justin Theroux getty 1
Getty

Justin Theroux dropped to a knee and popped the question ... he's engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star proposed to Nicole in Italy ... according to PEOPLE.

justin theroux Nicole Brydon Bloom
Getty

Justin and his castmates are promoting their new movie at the Venice Film Festival ... so it looks like he took advantage of the overseas work trip to find just the right moment to propose. Savvy move.

The couple sparked engagement rumors Wednesday at the 'Beetlejuice' world premiere ... where Nicole was photographed with a big diamond ring on that finger.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Together
Launch Gallery
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Nicole didn't try to hide the ring at all ... proudly displaying it in photos with her boo. As she should -- the diamond looks massive.

Justin and Nicole were first linked together in February 2023 at a Netflix event in New York City ... but it wasn't until December that the pair went Instagram official.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Together
Launch Gallery
Justin and Jennifer Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

If Justin and Nicole make it down the aisle, this would be his second marriage. Justin was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 until their 2018 divorce.

Mazel Tov!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later