Justin Theroux Accuses Neighbor of Violent Threats Against Wife

Exclusive

Justin Theroux's ongoing war with his neighbor is getting uglier ... because he claims the guy's been making threats of domestic abuse against his elderly wife.

The actor's filed legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- seeking civil or criminal punishment for his NYC neighbor, Norman Resnicow, because he alleges Resnicow's rage-filled outbursts violate a restraining order put in place as part of their ongoing litigation.

Justin asserts Resnicow's prohibited from harassing or intimidating potential witnesses in the case, including other residents of the building ... which includes his 71-year-old wife.

Theroux claims he's heard Resnicow threatening her with violence multiple times since Governor Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order in March. He says 2 days after the order ... Resnicow locked his wife out of their home because he was mad she wasn't wearing a mask, and angrily screamed at her to leave.

Justin recorded the incident, as well as the second incident later that night, when he says he heard Resnicow "erupting in rage" at his wife back at their home. Resnicow's heard calling her a "stupid woman" and "f***ing moron" on the recordings ... and Justin says he feared for her safety and police were called.

About a month later on April 30, there was another alleged incident which prompted Theroux to call the cops ... but he says Resnicow pretended to not be home when they arrived.

Then, on the evening of May 3, Justin claims he heard a loud verbal attack by Resnicow on his wife and began recording. According to the audio, Resnicow's angry that his wife wants to go out, and says to her ... "No you don’t, because I’ll break your teeth. No, you sit down in your f***ing seat. Sit down in your fucking seat and watch the show."

Resnicow accuses her of "going out deaf" because she listens to podcasts, and adds ... "Sit down and shut up. You’re not going anywhere. You’re not going anywhere. You’re not—you’re gonna watch. Wanna get it? You want broken teeth? I’ll break your f***ing teeth."

Theroux says he called 911 again and police arrived, but he does not know the outcome of their encounter with the Resnicows.

Justin claims other residents in the building have filed affidavits saying these incidents can be traumatic, and Justin says the outbursts caused him "anxiety that continues long after the incidents themselves have ended."