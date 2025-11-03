Jennifer Aniston Calls New Boyfriend ‘My Love,’ Goes Instagram Official

Jennifer Aniston is letting the world know she's in love ... posting a romantic pic with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

The actress took to IG Sunday night ... sharing a black-and-white shot of the two smiling as she wraps her arms around him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Anniston captions the photo ... "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️"

While the pair have seemingly been together for several months -- with Jennifer “soft launching” their romance in August when she posted a photo taken behind Jim -- this marks the first time she’s publicly confirmed their relationship.

Curtis -- a hypnotherapist and life coach -- showed his support for Anniston back in September, attending the premiere of "The Morning Show."

Play video content TMZ.com

Before that, the couple was seen arriving at an NYC hotel after a three-hour dinner in the West Village.

Jennifer's new relationship comes as her first public one since splitting from actor Justin Theroux in early 2018, after the pair tied the knot in 2015.