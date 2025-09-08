Jennifer Aniston Soft Launches Boyfriend Jim Curtis on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston just lit Instagram on fire -- casually dropping a soft launch of her new boo Jim Curtis like it’s no big deal!

Yep, the actress slid a summer photodump onto IG Sunday -- and tucked inside was her new guy Jim, a hypnotherapist and life coach, caught staring at the sunset like a rom-com lead.

Snapped from behind, the shot screamed "just us" vibes -- making the moment feel even more intimate and romantic.

Clearly, Jennifer had a summer to remember -- first spotted with Jim back in July, getting cozy on a yacht in Mallorca. Since then, it’s been several other sightings, including some NYC date nights.

Sure, they haven’t technically confirmed the romance … but c’mon, an IG soft-launch basically says it all.