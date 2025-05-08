Jennifer Aniston's Alleged Stalker Ordered to Stay 100 Yards Away From Her

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker was in court Thursday to be arraigned ... and, not only has he been ordered to stay away from Aniston, but his mental competency is being evaluated to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle appeared in an L.A. courtroom Thursday to face one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism.

Carwyle looked disheveled in court ... appearing in a blue suicide-prevention blanket. It's unclear if he had any clothes on under it. He stood behind thick panes of glass while proceedings occurred -- quietly staring straight ahead.

The judge suspended further legal proceedings while Carwyle's mental health is evaluated ... and, he's been told not to contact Aniston and stay 100 yards away from her at all times.

He's also not supposed to have firearms and to obey all laws ... and, court proceedings will eventually move forward if he's found competent. His bail was set at $150K.

Carwyle was arrested Monday after allegedly driving through the gates of Aniston's mansion in Bel Air ... where her security guards held him at gunpoint until cops came and arrested him.

Aniston was at the house when Carwyle allegedly crashed his car through the gate ... though she never had any interaction with him.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office eventually charged Carwyle with stalking after digging through his social media and finding several long, rambling posts that mention Aniston by name.