Jennifer Aniston Gate Crasher Suspect Under Stalking Probe, LAPD Says

The suspect arrested Monday for allegedly driving through the gates of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home has been identified ... and police tell us they are investigating it as a possible stalking situation.

Authorities tell us ... the LAPD threat management unit is investigating after Jimmy Wayne Carwyle allegedly drove onto the actress' property, where her security held him at gunpoint until police took him into custody.

Police sources tell us they're looking into evidence this is an alleged stalking incident ... and noted investigators are reviewing social media posts under Carwyle's name.

For instance, there's a Facebook page with several bizarre and rambling posts, including one from last October ... when Carwyle mentions Jennifer becoming his "bride."

Carwyle was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism ... and is currently being held in the L.A. County jail without bail.