Jennifer Aniston Was Home When Man Crashed Car Through Gates, Cops Say

While She Was at Home!!!

Jennifer Aniston was chilling at home when a man drove through the gates of her Bel Air property in L.A. -- and her security guards held him at gunpoint until cops came and arrested him ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

We're told the scary incident happened just after noon on Monday ... and cops believe the driver is in his 70s.

Our sources say after the crash, Jen's home security team rushed over to the car, got the driver out, and kept their guns trained on him as they waited for LAPD to arrive.

We're told police arrested the guy ... though it's unclear what he's being booked for.

Sounds like this was no small crash ... our sources say the driver complained of pain and had to get checked out by an ambulance.

Pretty eventful start to the week for Jennifer, to say the least -- and now she's got some home repairs in her future.