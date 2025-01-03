Bikini-Clad Jennifer Aniston and Bestie Jason Bateman Enjoy Cabo Vacation

Jennifer Aniston and her BFF Jason Bateman were spotted soaking up the Cabo sun this week, kicking off 2025 exactly how they plan to live the year ahead -- chillin', vibing, and hanging with friends.

As you can see, Jen was flaunting her gym-toned figure in a red bikini top and blue bottoms, tossing aside her sarong before settling into her lounger to bask in the sunshine.

The relaxation mode was in full effect, with Jason going shirtless, chucking a football around with a pal, while Jen casually chatted away with another friend.

No surprise these two are vacationing together -- their bond has gotten strong after costarring in a bunch of comedy hits over the years, including 2006's "The Break-Up," 2010's "The Switch," the "Horrible Bosses" films, and 2016’s "Office Christmas Party."