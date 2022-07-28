Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel Back From Bahamas Vacation

Well this sucks ... the world's funniest vacation is over, but good pals Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sean Hayes are all looking like they had a blast on their island getaway.

The A-list group returned to L.A. Wednesday from the Bahamas ... everyone got in their goodbye hugs after getting off their private jet, but Jason's wide brim straw hat screams someone who's still in vacay mode.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The close-knit crew -- they've taken trips together before -- mostly went radio silent during their trip, outside of a beach-themed post or 2, and simply enjoyed some time to relax and chill.