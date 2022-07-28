Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel Back From Bahamas Vacation

Aniston, Kimmel & Bateman A-List Vacay Pals Return to L.A.!!! Back from the Bahamas

7/28/2022 9:05 AM PT
Returning From The Bahamas
Backgrid

Well this sucks ... the world's funniest vacation is over, but good pals Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sean Hayes are all looking like they had a blast on their island getaway.

Backgrid

The A-list group returned to L.A. Wednesday from the Bahamas ... everyone got in their goodbye hugs after getting off their private jet, but Jason's wide brim straw hat screams someone who's still in vacay mode.

The close-knit crew -- they've taken trips together before -- mostly went radio silent during their trip, outside of a beach-themed post or 2, and simply enjoyed some time to relax and chill.

Backgrid

Now it's back to the grind ... Hollywood ain't gonna wait around forever, ya know!!!

