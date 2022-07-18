Elon Musk Vacations On Yacht in Mykonos Amid Twitter Lawsuit

Elon Musk has bigger fish to fry than the Twitter lawsuit right now ... like getting his hands on some SPF during his trip to Mykonos, where he's doing the yacht thing with famous friends.

The richest man in the world also looked to be one of its most fair-skinned as he took a dip in the Aegean Sea. His pal Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavour, was waiting to hose him down with some fresh water when he got back on the deck of their yacht.

Elon looks to be third-wheeling it -- Ari's new wife, Sarah Addington, was also lounging on the boat with the guys.

BTW, Musk is kinda hanging himself by his own petard here. You might recall, back in April, he jabbed at Bill Gates by tweeting a photo of BG side-by-side with the emoji of a guy with a big belly.

What's that saying about multi-billionaires in glass houses? Just sayin' ...