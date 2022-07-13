Sen. Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Think Elon Can Pull Out of Twitter Deal

Play video content TMZ.com

Elon Musk may think he's getting out of this Twitter deal scot-free, but Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks he might be setting the table for a healthy helping of crow.

The Massachusetts legislator gave us her two cents on the situation Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she seemed to be in a hurry (per usual). Still, she shot us a little insight of her read into EM trying to pull out of the $44 billion mega-deal ... and she kinda laughed at him.

Watch ... sounds like SEW is team Twitter, saying the Tesla chief may think the rules don't apply to him -- but that he's in for a big surprise as the bird app prepares to fight back.

As you know ... Elon has said he's halting the buy-out because he claims Twitter hasn't handed over the info he wants on suspected bot accounts, among other things, which he claims gives him the right to kill the whole thing.

Twitter, meanwhile, is now taking him to court ... and seems dead set on forcing him to pay what he's agreed to, even though the price in Twitter stock has dropped drastically. The company says Elon is only trying to drop out because the stock market took a big drop after he signed the deal in April ... and both his personal and Twitter's value dropped too.

Elon sounds confident he'll win in front of a judge, but Sen. Warren isn't so sure -- although she stops short of saying why she might feel that way. We know she's no fan of his (or billionaires in general), so maybe she's simply telegraphing what she wants for an outcome.

"The problem is one of power": @SenWarren talks with @AriMelber about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and regulating big tech pic.twitter.com/QPP30f5pbn — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) April 27, 2022 @TheBeatWithAri