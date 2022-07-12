'Eat The Rich' Bezos, Musk Billionaire Popsicles Sold by Art Collective

Play video content TMZ.com

An ice cream truck is hitting the road and giving people a dish best served cold ... by selling popsicles modeled after everyone's favorite -- or least favorite -- billionaires.

We spoke with an employee for MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based art collective, Tuesday in Santa Monica -- they've got their truck parked near the beach and selling their "Eat The Rich" billionaire popsicles.

As the name suggests, they've created some frozen pops that bear a resemblance to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Mark Zuckerberg -- the truck is plastered with sayings like "Gobble Gates" and "Suck Zuck."

We're told Elon's been their #1 seller recently -- and it's been a mix of haters and true fans wanting to take a bite out of the guy.

The art collective, owned by Gabriel Whaley, is all about creating commentary for various things in our culture, and that $10 price tag for a single popsicle is just 1 of the many ways they're making a statement about their frozen billionaires.