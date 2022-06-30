Jeff Bezos, GF Lauren Sanchez Take a Trip to Disneyland

Jeff Bezos could easily buy all of Disneyland for a day, but instead took mercy on us normies, and simply visited the park for a day with his GF Lauren Sanchez ... but still had a VIP experience.

The couple strolled through the Happiest Place on Earth, and its sister park, California Adventure, Wednesday -- with bodyguards in tow, naturally -- and hit up the classic rides, and some new ones too.

They seemed to enjoy themselves on the Jungle Cruise, Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Run -- they didn't shy away from getting soaked either.

Interestingly, Bezos flew solo on the legendary Space Mountain coaster -- riding without Lauren, or anyone else for that matter!

Maybe LS ain't such a fan of roller coasters? Or space?

Play video content 7/20/21 Blue Origin

The multi-billionaire can't have been too impressed, though ... as you know, he's been to actual space aboard his Blue Origin capsule. He went up with 3 other passengers last July.