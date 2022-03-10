Jeff Bezos Upset Blue Origin Spacesuit Didn't Fit His Crotch

Jeff Bezos is very particular about his family jewels and how they're framed -- he threw a fit before his historic spaceflight because his Blue Origin jumpsuit didn't make his crotch look too hot.

The Amazon founder was quite upset when he first slipped on the spacesuit for a photo shoot last July, complaining it was a bad fit around his junk ... this according to a new Bloomberg report.

Jeff didn't run to Amazon for a quick fix, though ... instead, he flew his personal tailor down to Texas for some alterations before the big launch. Ah, the perks of being in the triple comma club.

Remember ... Jeff and Richard Branson were in a space race among billionaires and Branson made it up first. Jeff blasted off in a Blue Origin rocket that many mocked for its phallic shape. Now that we know, ya could say the spacesuit issue was perfect foreshadowing for Jeff's spaceship!!!

Play video content 7/20/21 Blue Origin

When Jeff and co. made it back down to Earth, social media lit him up for rocking a cowboy hat at the news conference -- so, his concerns about how his crotch looked in the suit might have been warranted.