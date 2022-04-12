Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Double Date with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are clearly two peas in a pod, but they made some extra room for date night with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

The four got together Monday night in West Hollywood, hitting A.O.C. (no, not the politician) for dinner. On the way out -- Kim and Pete were looking real cozy, hugging each other and tied to the hip. It's kind of funny to see how focused the cameras were on the two while Jeff and Lauren simply trailed in the background.

Here's another interesting tidbit ... Pete drove Kim home in her Maybach whereas Jeff and Lauren had some drivers/bodyguards take them home.

As we reported ... the four of them are getting pretty tight of late. Kim and Pete had dinner at Jeff's pad not too long ago, which resulted in PD getting tapped to ride into space on one of Jeff's rockets. Unfortunately, that whole plan fizzled ... and Pete dropped out of the flight.