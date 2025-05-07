Jennifer Aniston's Alleged Gate Crasher Charged With Stalking Her for Years

The guy arrested for crashing his car onto Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air property is now facing felony charges for stalking her for several years.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Wednesday he'd slapped Jimmy Wayne Carwyle with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism ... and said the suspect would be in court Thursday for his arraignment.

TMZ broke the story ... LAPD was digging into 48-year-old Carwyle's social media after finding several rambling posts that mentioned Jennifer -- and, in one, he actually referred to her as his bride.

Hochman says Carwyle's harassment of the actress dates back to 2023, when he started sending her unwanted social media messages, voicemails and emails.

If convicted, the Mississippi man faces up to 3 years in prison.

Carwyle was arrested Monday afternoon when he allegedly drove his car into Jennifer's security gate. Her security guards quickly responded with guns drawn, and held Carwyle until cops arrived on the scene.