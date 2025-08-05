Jennifer Aniston & New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Enjoy NYC Date Night, See Pics

Love In The Big Apple With My New Boo!!!

Jennifer Aniston’s new boo, Jim Curtis, may have been rocking a bit of a limp ... but that didn’t stop him from keeping the date night vibe strong with his famous girlfriend!

Check out the pics and vid obtained by TMZ -- Jim, a hypnotherapist and life coach -- was spotted with a cane in hand as he and Jennifer strolled to their NYC hotel after a three-hour dinner in the West Village on Monday.

The pair initially played it cool by arriving at the restaurant separately -- Jen rolled in with her buddy Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, while Jim made his entrance solo.

But we guess they couldn't stay apart for long ... 'cause they were together on the way back.

Jennifer looked stunning, soaking up the warm NYC weather in a chic white midi dress and sandals, while Jim kept it casually cool, matching her laid-back vibe.