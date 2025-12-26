Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Christmas with Boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston's Christmas was full of love this year -- she revealed she celebrated with her beau Jim Curtis!

Check out her Instagram post from Thursday -- you can see the hypnotherapist playing with a baby in one of the snaps she shared. She simply captioned the post ... "Sending you ALL the love ❤️ Happy holidays! 🎄🎁🐾."

Other photos in Jennifer's carousel included several pics of her pups, an image with her arm around her podcaster pal Andrea Bendewald, and a photo of the moon in the night sky.

Jenn and Jim went public with their relationship over the summer after they were spotted on a yacht in Spain in July. They went IG official in early November when the "Friends" alum posted an adorable black-and-white photo of herself hugging her beau from behind to wish him a happy birthday.

The lovebirds made their first public appearance together at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event in November.

The 'Morning Show' star's last significant public relationship was her marriage to actor Justin Theroux, which ended in 2018 -- 3 years after tying the knot.