Jennifer Aniston & Boyfriend Jim Curtis Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other in Rare Pic
Jennifer Aniston Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Jim Curtis
On this Easter Sunday, we're getting a rare "peep" at Jennifer Aniston's love life! The actress looks unbelievably adorable all cozied up with boyfriend Jim Curtis in a new pic.
Check out the photo ... Jen and Jim smush their cheeks together while holding each other tightly in the shot, which was posted as a part of a "Sunday dump day" Instagram carousel.
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Earlier this year, Jim -- an author and hypnotherapist -- revealed this hot couple's origin story, telling Craig Melvin on the "Today" show that he was introduced to the Emmy winner through mutual friends.
According to Jim "it took a long time" before they became close and advanced the relationship.
The pair first went Instagram official in November. Thank goodness for "friends"!