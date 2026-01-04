Jennifer Aniston Supports Boyfriend Jim Curtis At His Book Event

Jennifer Aniston proved she’s all in on her new romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The actress dropped by his sold-out "A Deep Reset for the New Year" book event at the bookstore Godmothers in Summerland, CA Saturday, rocking grey roots, a green sweater, and jeans like casual-cool royalty.

Fans who spent $111 a ticket got more than just Curtis' hypnotic skills ... they also got a glimpse of Jerry Seinfeld, Portia De Rossi, and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jenn and Jim went public with their relationship over the summer after they were spotted on a yacht in Spain in July. They went IG official in early November when the "Friends" alum posted an adorable black-and-white photo of herself hugging her beau from behind to wish him a happy birthday.

The couple made their first public appearance together at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event in November.